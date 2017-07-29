James Harden’s jersey now hangs proudly in the halls of one of Houston’s finest institutions

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has established himself as one of the all-time greats in the club’s history. One day, his jersey will likely hang in the rafters of Toyota Center next to those of Tomjanovich, Olajuwon and Malone.

For now, though, Harden will have to settle for his name displayed at another type of club.

A strip club, that is.

Several media outlets reported seeing Harden’s jersey hanging from the rafters of Dreams Houston, a “Gentleman’s Club” on the city’s southwest side.

Reports came from a podcast, which mentioned a party where Drake visited Houston and “retired” the jerseys of his favorite local exotic dancers.





The true story? Harden made the Dreams’ ceiling since shortly after Harden arrived in Houston from the Oklahoma City Thunder in late 2012.

Club management likely wanted to show their appreciation of Harden’s patronage of the establishment, as he reportedly spends several thousand dollars per visit.

One report from the gossip site TMZ said Harden even visited the club within hours of the Rockets’ loss to the Golden State Warriors during this year’s playoffs.

Aside from the crying (from the loss, of course), Harden isn’t short on any reasons to celebrate:

For starters, he finished second in the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player voting to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Additionally, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $228 million.

The Rockets also recently acquired point guard Chris Paul and are the front runners to pick up veteran forward Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks.

For James Harden, Houston really seems to be the place where Dreams come true.