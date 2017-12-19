To celebrate the first flight on its new route from Sydney, Australia, to Houston, Texas, United Airlines is giving people who share the Bayou City’s name a break on tickets.





According to Australian media company Pedestrian, five Australians with the first or last name ‘Houston’ and their guests could fly for free on the inaugural flight Jan. 18, 2018 both to and from Houston. United is also choosing five Americans with the first or last name Sydney for a free trip to Australia.

Hey, Sydney! Want to go on a #UnitedJourney to Sydney?! If you have the first or last name Sydney, enter for a chance to win a trip to Australia on our new nonstop flight between Houston and Sydney! Enter/Official Rules: https://t.co/QWbk5ztvKr pic.twitter.com/ChNICEXMl6 — United (@united) December 15, 2017

According to United’s website, these are the guidelines to enter:

In 100 words or less, let United know why you’d like to visit Houston, Texas, and travel on the inaugural flight from Sydney

Email UnitedSydneyHouston@edelman.com by 9:00am AEDT Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Include your full name, age and full residential address in Australia, as well as your contact email

Winners will receive round-trip tickets, a five-day hotel stay and a city pass granting access to places like NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the Houston Zoo and the Houston Aquarium.

