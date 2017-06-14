Jim Parsons pays tribute to two special women in his life as they make a big life-changing move

Houston native Jim Parsons is giving credit where credit is due. He celebrated his mom and sister for retiring from their respective teaching careers with the Klein Independent School District.

“The Big Bang Theory” actor posted a tribute to both on Instagram Monday, lauding them for their work.

The actor wrote:

Congrats to my mom and my sister, two of the hardest working, most devoted teachers one could ever know. Today they cleaned the final files and books out of the first grade classroom they have shared for 11 years as they both retire from the teaching field. My mom taught for 41 years in total, my sister for 19. They touched literally thousands and thousands of young minds and the hearts of those children’s families and, even though they won’t be in the classroom anymore, the work they did lives on in all those people. I am very proud of both of them. And so happy for them, too! Now go get margaritas, both of you!