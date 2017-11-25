Menu
ap_36621779672 Read this Next

Here's what you should know before medical marijuana lights up in the Lone Star State
Advertisement

By now, baseball fans known Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is light on his feet.

Whether he’s turning the pivot on a double play, or scoring the winning run in a crucial post-season game, Houstonians – and the majority of the 30 voting members who chose MLB’ AL MVP – agree, Altuve brings an unprecedented level of grace and style to the baseball diamond.


Even in the off-season, Altuve can’t help but show off his quick feet:

Recently, he attended the wedding of Texas Rangers shortstop and fellow Venezuelan Elvis Andrus, where, as the footage shows, he took over the reception with his energetic dance moves.

Former Astros teammate Carlos Gomez captured the moves and posted on Twitter.

RELATED: Houston Astros’ Altuve Wins MLB’s AL MVP

This isn’t the first taste of Altuve’s swerve for Houstonians, with cameras capturing him getting his groove on in the Astros dugout during the World Series.

Besides the wedding of his friend and countryman, events of recent weeks brought plenty of reason for Altuve to dance, like leading the Astros to their first-ever World Series championship on November 1.

He also won the American League Most Valuable Player Award on November 16, capturing 27 of the 30 first-place votes, reportedly winning by one of the widest margins in the award’s history.

RELATED: Fan-Made Music Video Pays Tribute To Astros Star Jose Altuve

Does this mean Altuve is ready to pursue a different kind of trophy?

Here’s looking at you Dancing with the Stars!

Jose Altuve brought the heat on the dance floor to Texas Ranger’s Elivs Andrus’ wedding AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Houston Sports Authority to honor our hometown heroes – fans and players alike
Rare Houston

Houston Sports Authority to honor our hometown heroes – fans and players alike

,
Here’s what you should know before medical marijuana lights up in the Lone Star State
Rare Houston

Here’s what you should know before medical marijuana lights up in the Lone Star State

,
2 men injured in Black Friday stabbing-shooting outside Willowbrook Mall
Rare Houston

2 men injured in Black Friday stabbing-shooting outside Willowbrook Mall

,
3 injured in 2 separate downtown shootings last night, 1 Houstonian dead
Rare Houston

3 injured in 2 separate downtown shootings last night, 1 Houstonian dead

,
Advertisement