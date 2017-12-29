While Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led his team to their first World Series victory in November and won the MLB American League MVP, his winning streak hasn’t ended there.





This week, the fan favorite earned the Associated Press’s Male Athlete of the Year. The title is awarded based on votes by U.S. editors and news directors.

Garnering 715 points through the vote, Altuve edged out the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, who received 646 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, who earned 626 points.

“Winning the World Series, winning the MVP, you feel like you have everything,” Altuve said to The Associated Press. “But my perspective is to try and get better every year and if we win one World Series, why not win another one? Just keep playing for the team and keep playing for my city.”

As Altuve racks up national honors, including Sports Illustrated SI Sportsman of the Year with fellow Houston athlete J.J. Watt of the Texans, he may clinch a local honor, as well.

Former Houston Mayor Bill White penned an editorial for the Houston Chronicle nominating Altuve for Houstonian of the Year.

White argues Altuve deserves the honor because he “symbolizes the values of modern Houston.” He explains how Altuve proves the value of diversity by defying stereotypes as an immigrant and as an athlete.

Altuve enters a crowded field for Houstonian of the Year alongside the many heroes of Hurricane Harvey, but he’s proven to be fierce competition thus far.

