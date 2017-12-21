As a man walked along Veterans Memorial Drive in North Harris County late Tuesday, witnesses say a Hummer swerved onto the shoulder of the road, striking the unsuspecting pedestrian.





Though police say the driver did not stop to render aid, concerned witnesses followed the Hummer, eventually stopping the driver and calling the authorities.

The victim, who authorities said passed away at the hospital, reportedly joins a growing number of pedestrians who lost their lives walking Houston’s streets – even if they stuck to the sidewalk:

In a recent study, analysts with the Hill Law Firm said they studied data collected by the Texas Department of Transportation during 2012-2015 to identify the most dangerous intersections in Texas.

Through their research, they said they became able to pinpoint locations across cities, including Houston, where pedestrian accidents occurred, as well as which locations saw more than one incident, allowing the team, as they say, to identify dangers to pedestrians.

Several Houston hotspots ultimately made the list of the 25 most dangerous places in Texas for pedestrians:

The study’s text explained how intersections ranked based on their Pedestrian Danger Index (PDI), which is calculated based on the number of crashes, injuries, severity of injuries and deaths.

Coming in at number one is the intersection at Wheeler and Main, located near both a METRO stop and a homeless encampment; police records show the intersection saw 19 pedestrian crashes over 2012-2015, with 20 injuries, although no deaths.

The second most dangerous intersection based on the data is Gessner at Westview, where 14 pedestrian crashes occurred, resulting in 13 injuries and 2 deaths.

Pierce and Main is reportedly the third most dangerous intersection in Houston, with 17 crashes, 16 injuries and 1 death; South Voss and Westheimer followed with 16 pedestrian crashes, 17 injuries and no deaths.

Finally, the intersection at West Bellfort and Fondren rounds out the top five most dangerous Houston according to the study, with 14 crashes, 15 injuries and 1 death.

In total, the Bayou City reportedly saw 166 pedestrian crashes between 2012-2015, resulting in 167 injuries.

Overall, the study identified 12 high-risk danger zones.

However, unlike other areas, Houston’s danger zones are spread out across the city, potentially making it hard for pedestrians to avoid high-risk areas, as the study claims.

Look both ways, y’all. Stay safe out there.