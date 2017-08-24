Just in time for National Banana Split Day, Blue Bell unveils a new flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream’s slogan–“The Best Ice Cream in the Country”– is sure to get a workout tomorrow.

Friday is National Banana Split Day, so the Brenham, Texas-based creamery is celebrating by unveiling its latest flavor: Banana Split Sundae.

In honor of National Banana Split Day (Aug. 25) we’re releasing a NEW flavor! Celebrate with Banana Split Sundae Ice Cream. pic.twitter.com/V25iMLqf5m — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) August 24, 2017

According to Blue Bell, the flavor features banana ice cream “mixed with crushed pineapples, maraschino cherries and chopped roasted almonds, all surrounded by swirls of strawberry and chocolate sundae sauces.”





Sundaes aren’t just for Sunday anymore, and this is one flavor we could eat any day of the year – or week.

Enjoy, y’all!