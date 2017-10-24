Kate Upton may be from Michigan, but there’s proof the future Verlander is a true blue (and orange) Astros fan

Ever since Justin Verlander joined the Houston Astros, the Bayou City refreshed its obsession for supermodel and actress Kate Upton, who happens to be his fiance.

Houstonians are spotting Kate and her man across town, and locals say it makes them happy to see the super model donning the orange and navy blue of the ‘Stros so quickly.

RELATED: Can a voodoo doctor keep the Astros’ magical season alive?

my dad worked the astros game tonight and??? met kate upton??? pic.twitter.com/35TEGx3Uay — avery torres (@averyvtorres) October 22, 2017

Still, not everyone believes Kate is firmly in our corner:

The NY Post, for example, poked fun at Houston over Upton’s baseball alliances, digging up an old photo from 2013 showing Kate in a Yankee’s hat; but, given how we all make mistakes, there’s defending evidence to show Kate is a true blue (and orange) Astros fan.





Not only did Kate sport the Astros rainbow to support the team for their Game 7 ACLS win, she’s clearly given her heart to Houston, and here are the six reasons why we can add her to our roster of people helping us to #EarnIt:

#1 – Kate posted on IG in response to Harvey, urging her fans to support this “beautiful city” BEFORE Verlander came to Space City.

After Harvey devastated the city, Kate lent her voice to the calls for help, urging her fans to donate .

“My heart and prayers go out to #Houston right now in the midst of this tragedy. I fondly remember visiting this beautiful city, and the genuine warmth and kindness of the locals,” Kate wrote on Instagram.

My heart and prayers go out to #Houston right now in the midst of this tragedy. I fondly remember visiting this beautiful city, and the genuine warmth and kindness of the locals❤ Head to @americanredcross now to see how you can help #HurricaneHarvey A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Clearly, Kate loved Houston even before her fiancee’s trade made it their home.

#2 – Justin Verlander told ESPN Kate convinced him to choose Houston.

In an interview with ESPN’s ‘Pardon the Interruption’ (PTI), Verlander said he struggled with making a final call on which team to choose, but knew the right choice in moving to Houston when Kate said she supported the move to the Bayou City.

“Thank goodness my fiance Kate was there,” Justin said in the interviewers. “It made my decision a lot easier.”

Clearly, Kate is in Houston’s corner.

#3 – She and Verlander reportedly already found a favorite Houston hotspot.

Like diehard, hungry Houstonians, Tiny Boxwoods is reportedly one of Verlander’s top choices for dinner since they came to town.

Located on West Alabama, this elegant eatery is near the heart of the city, just like Kate and Justin, who natives welcomed with open arms to help Houston take the World Series.

With a favorite place to eat, we know she’s making herself at home.

#4 – Kate loves going to the games, posting photos of herself at the games on Insta and social media.

It is well established she is a fixture at games, and it seems she isn’t afraid to don the bright orange ‘Stros colors, which can be a harsh look for some.

But not for our Kate, who many would argue she couldn’t look bad if she tried.

So, whether she’s celebrating with friends or routing for her man, Kate is clearly root-root-rooting for her new home team.

She even owns a custom Verlander jacket.

GO ASTROS!!! #earnhistory⚾️ @astrosbaseball @justinverlander A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

This man! 💪🏻❤️ (📷: @astrosbaseball) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

⭐️❤️ #GoAstros A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

GO ASTROS! Congrats on clinching the playoffs! #houstonstrong @astrosbaseball @justinverlander 💋 ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

#5 – Her mom is a former Texas state tennis champion, giving her roots in the Lone Star State.

Kate may be tainted by her stint living in New York, but her Lone Star roots run deep, thanks to her mother, who reportedly won a state title in tennis back in her day.

Everyone knows Texan ties supersede all others, and you’ve ‘gotta have roots before branches.

#6 – She bleeds orange and blue even outside the ball park.

Could it be? Kate’s trainer posted a workout photo of her on Instagram, and she’s wearing orange-striped leggings.

This is clearly (probably) a nod to the Astros.

#Repost @benbrunotraining ・・・ When you and @kateupton wanna watch @justinverlander pitch but it's leg day. A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Either way, we’ll take the splash of orange nod as Kate repping the Bayou City.

Bonus: She and the Astros Mascot Orbit were involved in a fling — sort of.

Orbit tweeted at Kate several times before Verlander came to Houston, seemingly flirting with the supermodel.

Look @KateUpton, I realize @JustinVerlander is a handsome guy, but I really feel like I could out-handsome him. #SlideIntoMyDMs #Astros — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) August 15, 2015

Always a sport, Kate said she believed she and Orbit would be able to patch up their friendship with Verlander finally here in town.

She also, clearly, loves space:

#WBW with @si_swimsuit @mj_day @jamesmacari @peterbutlerhair @tracymurphymua @darciebaum 🙈🚀 Now this was a shoot to remember.. A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

RELATED: 10 things you didn’t know about Kealia Ohai, J.J. Watt’s girlfriend

Bringing a whole new meaning to the term ‘Crush City,’ Houston is happy to have Kate and her talented fiancee in town.

When the 4th starts on the 3rd🥂💦 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Let’s go, Astros!