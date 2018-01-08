Menu
oak park police Read this Next

Footage shows man being detained after allegedly legally filming outside a building in Stafford
Advertisement

Katy Magazine’s recent list of new store openings made people angry.

Specifically, people on Reddit, who claim the list of business openings in Katy’s Asian Town to be lifted word-for-word from the forum without a citation.


RELATED: Houston business owner throws shade at Eater Houston for restaurant closure list

A thread called out the publication, calling it “unethical” to post the list as an article without a source and claiming the list was lifted from this image posted on Reddit:

Source: Imgur.com via Reddit user txstrongtxproud

The magazine defended itself by saying they did their own research via social media, posting a statement on Facebook:

We saw the list on a community social media site. I’m pretty sure Katy Asian Town would love the publicity and you can’t copyright a list and that’s precisely what it is. We also sorted the list we saw in a way our readers would like by restaurants, by businesses, by salons, etc.

Katy Magazine since added a correction on its article:

“Although the list we used below was found on social media, research and compilation was originally done by HAIF.”

The Reddit post also claims to use HAIF, a Houston-specific social media network, as their source.

RELATED: Buzzfeed throws shade after Houston World Series win – Astros still won

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery….

Katy publication called out for copying an article from Reddit AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement