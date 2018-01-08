Katy Magazine’s recent list of new store openings made people angry.

Specifically, people on Reddit, who claim the list of business openings in Katy’s Asian Town to be lifted word-for-word from the forum without a citation.





RELATED: Houston business owner throws shade at Eater Houston for restaurant closure list

A thread called out the publication, calling it “unethical” to post the list as an article without a source and claiming the list was lifted from this image posted on Reddit:

The magazine defended itself by saying they did their own research via social media, posting a statement on Facebook:

We saw the list on a community social media site. I’m pretty sure Katy Asian Town would love the publicity and you can’t copyright a list and that’s precisely what it is. We also sorted the list we saw in a way our readers would like by restaurants, by businesses, by salons, etc.

Katy Magazine since added a correction on its article:

“Although the list we used below was found on social media, research and compilation was originally done by HAIF.”

The Reddit post also claims to use HAIF, a Houston-specific social media network, as their source.

RELATED: Buzzfeed throws shade after Houston World Series win – Astros still won

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery….