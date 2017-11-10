Keeping things close to home, President Trump wants another Texan confirmed under his Administration

Earlier this month, the White House announced former Texas District Judge Ryan Patrick as President Trump’s nominee for the position of U.S. Attorney of the state’s Southern District.

Patrick reacted to the announcement via social media:

I am honored to be nominated as SDTX USA by Pres Trump and supported by Sens Cornyn & Cruz. I look forward to being confirmed by the Senate. — Ryan Patrick (@ryanpatrick177) November 1, 2017

According to the Texas Tribune, the Southern District is one of Texas’ busiest, and includes Galveston, Houston and Corpus Christi.

The district covers an area of 44,000 square miles and a population of over 8 million; the Houston office by itself covers 13 Texas counties.





Ryan Patrick served as an assistant district attorney in Harris County for a time, appointed to the position by former Texas Governor Rick Perry, before returning to private practice in 2016.

If he’s confirmed by the Senate as a Trump appointee, Ryan Patrick would reportedly replace Abe Martinez, who’s holds the position in an acting capacity after several Obama appointees stepped down following the most recent election.

“The selection process was extremely competitive and involved a series of interviews and reviews over the past six months. His record as a prosecutor and criminal court judge make him uniquely qualified for this position, and we are very happy for him.” Dan Patrick said in an interview regarding his son’s nomination.

Republican Senators Cornyn and Cruz also said they praised the nomination.

Patrick marks the White House’s last pick to fill Texas’ U.S. attorney spots, making four nominations total. Two other nominations are currently being considered by the Senate.

