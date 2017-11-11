Keeping things close to the chest, Texas is making golden moves for its residents

According to reports, the Texas city of Leander, just north of Austin, will be the new home of Texas’ gold as of next year.

According to Community Impact News, the state comptroller’s office said it will begin construction on the Texas Bullion Depository early next year, with hopes to complete it by early 2019 at the latest.

Agency spokesperson Chris Bryan spoke with @fredcantu about the selected site for the @TexasBullionDep. Details at https://t.co/qGiFZAWhM1 pic.twitter.com/gQhRg2Qanz — Texas Comptroller (@txcomptroller) November 3, 2017

Governor Greg Abbott signed the depository into law after the 2015 legislative session, claiming it would keep the state’s gold reserves secure and taxpayer money in Texas by not paying for bullion storage out of the state.





The facility will be built and operated by Lone Star Tangible Assets (LSTA), an Austin-based company whose portfolio includes the United States Gold Bureau and United States Diamond Bureau.

Before anyone is inspired by Ocean’s Eleven, the exact location of the future site isn’t being released to the public, but LSTA Chair Matt Ferris said it will be in north Leander area, near the Capital Metro tracks.

With it, bringing about 300 jobs to the location:

“This state-of-the-art facility will provide tremendous benefits to the citizens of Leander and will give Texans a secure facility right here in the Lone Star State where their gold and precious metals will be kept safe and close at hand,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar provided in a press release.

Turns out all that glitters is truly gold – in Texas, anyway.