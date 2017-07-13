King Kylie and her new Houston beau were spotted doing something extraordinarily ordinary near the Beltway

Now that Kylie Jenner is dating rapper and Houston native Travis Scott, expect to see more of the duo chillin’ in the Bayou City.

Like on Tuesday, when they were spotted fueling up a couple of expensive vehicles at a gas station near Beltway 8 and Fallbrook Drive.

Their appearance was not lost on fellow refuelers/fans.

Twitter user @kyandtravis got lucky that @_MarkRodriguez1 was in the right place at the right time:





At the end of the video, the hot couple can be seen embracing and kissing.

The pair no doubt needed to come up for air — and gas — because their next stop was Glendale, Arizona, where Scott is the opener for Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour.

Fans can expect more sightings this weekend. The tour hits Toyota Center on Saturday night.