Even on world tour, Lady Gaga makes the time to give back.

RELATED: “The Simpsons” predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance five years ago, proving its power once and for all





Yesterday, the Grammy Award-winning artist stopped in Houston as part of her “Joanne” tour, and made time to volunteer for a Harvey-affected resident.

Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation volunteered with Team Rubicon at a Houston-area home owned by area resident Pamela.

Before the #JoanneWorldTourHouston tonight me and @btwfoundation teamed up with @teamrubicon to do some demolition due to water damage and mold remediation in Pamela’s house from Hurricane Harvey. We want to help make #HoustonStrong. And we love Pamela! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yWhfkrCPn4 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 4, 2017

RELATED: Houston, G.O.A.T., proud to help Lady Gaga make history at her Super Bowl LI halftime performance

And, at the concert last night, she encouraged friends to give back, and the Toyota Center accepted donations for relief aid.