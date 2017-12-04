Menu
A Houston staple in Sunnyside can't stay afloat after a heist during Harvey
Even on world tour, Lady Gaga makes the time to give back.

RELATED: “The Simpsons” predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance five years ago, proving its power once and for all


Yesterday, the Grammy Award-winning artist stopped in Houston as part of her “Joanne” tour, and made time to volunteer for a Harvey-affected resident.

Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation volunteered with Team Rubicon at a Houston-area home owned by area resident Pamela.

RELATED: Houston, G.O.A.T., proud to help Lady Gaga make history at her Super Bowl LI halftime performance

And, at the concert last night, she encouraged friends to give back, and the Toyota Center accepted donations for relief aid.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
