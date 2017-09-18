Laugh through the pain — “It’s Always Floody In Houston” parody delivers a healthy dose of dark humor

YouTube user Marcus Jordan is helping Houston laugh again after Hurricane Harvey flooded the city.

RELATED: LEGO and watch this depiction of Harvey hitting Houston

Jordan posted a parody of the opening of the TV show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Featuring the one fact we’ve all learned to accept (and hate) about Houston weather over the years, It’s Always Floody in Houston will make you chuckle and nod “Yes.”

Like its inspiration, this parody uses dark humor to make light of the tragedy in Houston, pairing footage of the storm’s aftermath with the bright tones of the theme song.





So far, the parody has been well-received on social media sites, with users pointing out footage of their homes, cars, or even themselves out in the floodwaters.

RELATED: “Les Harveyables” tribute starring hurricane survivors will give you hope for Houston

Check out the video and decide if you think it’s a hit or miss!