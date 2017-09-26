Leading up to playoffs, another Astros fan got loose on the field giving new meaning to the seventh-inning stretch

On Sunday, for the second time in a week, security was breached in the outfield.

Fortunately, no fly-balls made an appearance.

Instead, Minute Maid Park security found themselves chasing down a renegade fan during the seventh inning.

The fan, who at first eluded a few security guards, was finally caught.

On Sept. 15, a similar incident occurred when another fan crashed the outfield.