Let’s hope the media remembers these small towns are also suffering from Hurricane Harvey

The media’s around-the-clock coverage of the staggering devastation dealt to Houston by Hurricane Harvey has garnered worldwide attention and humanitarian reaction. Yet numerous smaller Texas towns that have taken the brunt of this killer storm remain in the shadows.

Many coastal towns, including Aransas Pass, Rockport, and Corpus Christi, took the 130+ MPH winds from Harvey right in the teeth as the powerful storm made landfall.

Patrick Rios, the mayor pro tem of Rockport, warned residents they should write their names and Social Security numbers on their arms so authorities could identify their bodies.





Even days after the storm cleared the area, volunteers are still searching for missing residents.

In Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston, the floodwaters have overpowered the cooling system of a nearby chemical plant. At least two explosions have occurred at the Arkema plant. These incidents have blown plumes of foul-smelling smoke into the air and forced residents to evacuate.

While the hurricane has dissipated, the rain bands continue to pound towns all over East Texas. Authorities in Port Arthur set up a temporary shelter for flood victims, only to see the shelter take on ankle-deep water.

As a metropolitan area with a population of more than 6.5 million people that covers more than 600 square miles, Houston’s infrastructure can allow for more massive movement of materials and personnel. In contrast, many small Texas towns lack the resources to put emergency management procedures into effect.



In cases such as this, the story becomes one of neighbors helping neighbors, rather than federal, state, and local agencies coming to the rescue.

These towns rely on churches, diners, and bowling alleys to provide shelter, while local cooks provide home-cooked meals and citizens’ groups organize food and clothing drives.

While the tremendous efforts in Houston have garnered the most ink, the pixels, and the screen time, the strides being made throughout the hundreds of storm-ridden small towns in both Texas and Louisiana are no less heroic, and deserve no less attention.