Life moves pretty fast, but the City of Galveston may soon legally require you to slow down on one of its most popular avenues

Galveston City Council will debate a proposed speed limit change potentially affecting how motorists cruise the Seawall.

RELATED: Handling your business at the beach is now easier, thanks to Galveston’s Portland Loo

City leaders will consider the change in a Thursday night meeting where the proposal will be discussed.

The current speed limit is 40 mph from 61st to 39th streets.

Proponents of the change hope to knock it down to 35 mph for the entirety of the Seawall.

RELATED: Thousands of pounds of trash left at a Texas beach after the Fourth of July



