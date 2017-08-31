Like Houston’s curfew, Fort Bend County is instituting a similar policy for the time being

On Wednesday, Fort Bend County officials issued a nighttime curfew for its residents, one day after the city of Houston’s mayor announced one for Harris County residents.

According to Major Chad Norvell with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, residents of the west Houston-area county will not be allowed to travel between 12:00 and 6:00 a.m.

The curfew went into effect at 12:00 a.m. this morning and is scheduled to end at 6:00 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 6.





Curfew now in effect for the unincorporated areas of Fort Bend County. 12a-6a #Harvey pic.twitter.com/oONtZqLGiH — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 31, 2017

In a Tweet, County emergency management officials reminded residents their latest curfew orders only applies to unincorporated areas of the county, as many cities already issued their own nightly policies.

Like the western neighboring county, Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a curfew for Houston residents, under which people are not allowed to leave their homes between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

