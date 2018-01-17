Icy roads have been responsible for hundreds of wrecks Wednesday across the Houston area with at least one fatal crash in Montgomery County.





At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a pickup truck driving on Highway 105 near the town of Cut and Shoot hit a patch of ice and skidded into oncoming traffic, according to the Department of Public Safety. An SUV hit the truck, killing the driver.

DPS: Icy roads to blame for deadly accident in Montgomery Co.https://t.co/j2h3dGZAaH pic.twitter.com/IskGWsuxPn — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 17, 2018

RELATED: Houstonians spent their snow day deciding who wore it better after a local weather anchor wardrobe faux pas

In the face of numerous roads proving to be too tough to navigate, Eyewitness News is providing a thorough list of icy thoroughfares.

Commuters considering public transportation may also be disappointed to learn Houston METRO service has been suspended through Wednesday morning, while “Park and Ride routes and METRO HOV/HOT lanes will be closed the entire day and METROLift trips for Wednesday are cancelled.”

RELATED: Houstonians cautioned of the roadway hazard they can barely see