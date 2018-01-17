Menu
Icy roadways leave Houstonians stranded for hours overnight on U.S. 59
Icy roads have been responsible for hundreds of wrecks Wednesday across the Houston area with at least one fatal crash in Montgomery County.


At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a pickup truck driving on Highway 105 near the town of Cut and Shoot hit a patch of ice and skidded into oncoming traffic, according to the Department of Public Safety. An SUV hit the truck, killing the driver.

RELATED: Houstonians spent their snow day deciding who wore it better after a local weather anchor wardrobe faux pas

In the face of numerous roads proving to be too tough to navigate, Eyewitness News is providing a thorough list of icy thoroughfares.

Commuters considering public transportation may also be disappointed to learn Houston METRO service has been suspended through Wednesday morning, while “Park and Ride routes and METRO HOV/HOT lanes will be closed the entire day and METROLift trips for Wednesday are cancelled.”

RELATED: Houstonians cautioned of the roadway hazard they can barely see

