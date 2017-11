Happy Friday, Houston! The day we never thought we’d live to see has arrived. The Astros players will be parading through the city today celebrating with the city the World Series win from earlier this week, and helping us heal from a hurricane that ravaged the city only a few months ago.

Please follow along as we share the moments from the parade today.

RELATED: Can an Astros World Series win actually heal a storm-damaged Houston?

Fans reportedly started lining up for the parade last night!