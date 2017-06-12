Local high school coach tragically dies in wrong-way Beltway crash

Adrian Byrd, a beloved local high school coach, died early Sunday morning when the car he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver on the Beltway.

Byrd, a longtime track coach at Nimitz High School before moving over to Heights High School last year to coach football, had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with a faint pulse but later died there. His wife was injured in the accident and is in stable condition.





A pickup truck was driving the wrong direction on the Sam Houston Tollway when it hit Byrd’s Mercedes. Byrd’s car then was pushed into another oncoming vehicle.

Byrd’s passing has family and friends remembering the motivator and teacher fondly. Known for saying, “One more rep!,” past students and teammates alike have been touched by his death.

On Twitter, Jonathan Banks wrote: “RIP coach Byrd you was really one solid coach and most of all a father figure in my life you looked out for me when Everyone doubted me.”

Byrd played football at The University of New Mexico. The university said on Twitter: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lobo (2002-05) RB Adrian Byrd from a car accident.”