Look at the touching way the Houston Astros celebrated Father’s Day

Father’s Day weekend brought many families to the ballpark to honor their dads by enjoying America’s favorite pastime. The Astros’ mascot Orbit even brought his dad, Daddy-O, to Sunday’s game.

The Astros celebrated Father’s Day with special uniforms trimmed in light blue, complete with matching caps and socks. Their new look turned heads as they faced off against the Boston Red Sox this Father’s Day weekend.

As part of the festivities, the first 10,000 fans on Saturday took home an Astros gym bag, while the first 10,000 fans on Sunday took home Astros socks thanks to Houston Methodist.





The Astros tweeted out a photo of first-time dad Jose Altuve’s special Father’s Day cleats, which honored his daughter Melanie, reminding fans that he’s a hero both on the field and at home.

While fans were spending time with dad, members of the team were joined on the field by their dads, several of whom threw out the first pitch of Sunday’s game. Feliz, Bregman, Keuchel, McCann, and McHugh caught the first pitches thrown by their fathers.

While the Astros fell to the Red Sox 1-2, they still hold the best record in the American League.