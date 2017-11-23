This Thanksgiving, local hero Mattress Mack is making sure no one goes hungry.

Gallery Furniture is hosting a massive Thanksgiving dinner at their 6006 North Freeway location, where organizers said they expect to serve hot meals for about 8,000 people.





Mr. Mack said all are welcome at the six-hour feast, which will last from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“I think it’s great,” Jim “Mack” McIngvale told ABC13. “My grandchildren will be here, and they will learn how to serve. One of them is 3 years old, but they need to learn from an early age that this is the desired behavior.”

Volunteers will serve traditional Thanksgiving staples, including turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, corn bread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pie and dinner rolls, according to posts about the event on social media.

'Mattress Mack' is hosting nearly 20,000 Texans for free this Thanksgiving which means A LOT of food https://t.co/IqlF78CAPj

Turkey: 6,000 pounds

Ham: 6,000 pounds

Sweet potatoes: 1,500 pounds

Cranberry sauce: 1,000 pounds

Mashed potatoes: 2,500 pounds

Pies: 1,500 pies pic.twitter.com/WvpU9AoWqL — Lauren Sher (@LSherABC) November 22, 2017

Not only is Mattress Mack providing the meal, he’s also providing transportation:

Since reaching the store is not easy for some individuals in need, Gallery Furniture is partnering with Houston’s METRO service to shuttle diners to the feast.

You can catch the shuttle bus at the METRO Park and Ride at 12920 Kuykendahl Road for a free ride.

If you’re driving, you’ll need a plan for parking, since the parking lot at Gallery Furniture will reportedly be used as a staging to serve the meal.

The free dinner comes at a time when many residents are still struggling to recover from Harvey, and, since buying and preparing a big meal may be out of reach for some, Mattress Mack is stepping in to save the day – once again.

During the storm, he opened his showroom to displaced Houstonians, which became a makeshift shelter for dozens affected by its heavy rains and flooding.

Volunteers began arriving to the store at 7:00 a.m. this morning to prepare the feast, with shifts offered throughout the day.