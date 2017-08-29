Looking to reopen by Thursday, Houston’s airports are lynchpin in U.S. aviation

Bush Intercontinental is United Airlines’ second-busiest hub.

Hobby is one Southwest Airlines’ busiest airports.

And with both closed until at least Thursday, aviation is being impacted across the country.

Operations at Hobby are still suspended until further notice. Garages and ecopark lot are not flooded. IB & OB roads still closed. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 29, 2017

While the Federal Aviation Administration said flights could resume as soon as Wednesday morning, the weather forecast is making this look increasingly unlikely.

Operations at Bush Airport are still suspended until further notice. Garages and ecopark lots are not flooded. IB & OB roads still closed. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 29, 2017

At Bush Intercontinental, midday Thursday is the latest word on the earliest that airport could open.





As a result, some 7,500 flights are canceled nationwide, with more affected each day.

Looking to help out their passengers, airlines are waiving change fees for flights in and out of Houston.

However, another area of the country may be affected by a weather system, as a tropical storm is brewing in the Atlantic, poised to impact East Coast travel from northern Florida to Virginia.

Check back here for the latest, and, if you want to help Houston, read more here.