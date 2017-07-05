Love baby animals? The Houston Zoo is having a summer baby boom

If you haven’t visited the Houston Zoo in awhile, it’s time to take the family.

The Houston Zoo is having a baby boom, which is delighting visitors.

The most recent birth occurred on Tuesday, June 27, when Luna, a red river hog, gave birth to her first litter. She is now the proud mom to two adorable babies. The hoglets are already playing with their mother and fellow hogs Neptune and Vidalia.





We’re turning cuteness up to 11 w/pics of our 2 baby red river hogs. They'll spend time w/mom enjoying hogs & kisses before their debut. pic.twitter.com/nS3cqGlQBN — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) June 29, 2017

You can visit the baby hogs in the Gorillas of the African Forest exhibit.

The day before Luna gave birth, a California sea lion named Cali had her first pup.

Baby boom at the zoo! See all of our precious new arrivals, including this beautiful sea lion baby. https://t.co/i5Pi6ud9Pg pic.twitter.com/loQ0L4MvmH — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) July 3, 2017

The Birds of the World exhibit grew as well. Two Palawan peacock-peasant chicks, a threatened species that originates on the Palawan island in the Philippines, hatched earlier in the summer.

The zoo’s aquarium is also celebrating a recent birth. Two weeks ago, five white blotched river stingrays were born. When the new babies are ready to go on display, visitors will be in for a rare treat. Each white blotched river stingray has a unique pattern, so each one will look a little different from the others.

In the Reptile and Amphibian House, ten African bush vipers were born in early June.

Back in the spring, two baby giraffes were born at the zoo. They entered the exhibit in May.

Baby giraffe Mara has joined the herd! See photos and visit our two baby giraffes at the zoo! https://t.co/X5yb4K27oW pic.twitter.com/wDFmNoMrYs — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) May 4, 2017

Later this summer, a new Asian elephant calf is due for to expectant mother Shanti, who is already a mother of two.

As many parents lament, babies grow up fast. Don’t miss your chance to see these new additions while they’re still babies.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last entrance at 6 p.m.

