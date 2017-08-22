Love the show “Chopped”? You can eat dishes prepared by a Chopped winner right here in Houston

Houston’s restaurant scene gained a new star when a “Chopped” champion Roshni Gurnani took over the kitchen at Hotel Derek’s Revolve Kitchen + Bar.

Roshni Gurnani won an episode of the hit TV cooking show”Chopped” in 2009, later appearing on “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2012. During her time working under Chef Gordon Ramsay, Gurnani earned only praise from the cantankerous master chef, setting her apart from the rest of the show’s contestants.

We’ve been keeping a BIG TIME secret, but word is finally out! Say hello to the newest addition of our rockstar team, Chef Roshni Gurnani! pic.twitter.com/SVzIwmWsa3 — HOTEL DEREK (@THEHOTELDEREK) August 10, 2017

A native of Cananda, Gurnami boasts an international cooking education. Her heritage is Indian, and she trained in both Europe and Asia. She plans to use her wide background to create an upscale menu with twists on traditional Texas cuisine.





In Gurnami’s kitchen, everything is made from scratch, including the condiments and pickling of vegetables.

As she mixes Indian spices into Texas recipes, restaurant patrons will enjoy a unique twist on popular dishes. Gurnami has been tweaking her new menu since July.

A fall menu will be revealed on September 5.

You can taste Gurnani’s masterpieces at Revolve Kitchen + Bar in the Hotel Derek, located at 2525 West Loop South.