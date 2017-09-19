Lowe’s hardware just made an announcement that will have all Houston residents cheering

Lowe’s hardware store has joined the list of companies helping evacuees returning home after the hurricane by donating cleaning supplies to homeowners.

RELATED: Former Shell Exec Now the ‘Czar’ of Harvey Recovery.

In the vein of charities like United Way’s ‘Buckets of Love‘ campaign, local Lowe’s stores in places like Pasadena, Texas have distributed buckets full of things people can use to clean up homes effected by storm damage.

One Texan Redditor posted a photo of her supply bucket on the site, which included face masks, gloves, bleach, sponges and a broom. “Lowe’s in Pasadena just hand-delivered this bucket of cleaning supplies to houses in my neighborhood. : ) Talk about taking care of their city!” read the caption.





The Lowe’s in Torrington, Connecticut has also teamed up with United Way’s ‘Buckets of Love for Texas’ to send supplies to Texans in need. The initiative has also been expanded to cover people impacted by Irma and Jose.

RELATED: Harvey Hit Houston Like a Ton of Bricks, But it Was No Match for This Creative Kid’s Legos.