Loyal dog carrying bag of food during Hurricane Harvey goes viral

As most Texans know, one key to safety during a hurricane is preparedness. Residents of towns in Harvey’s path cleared grocery store shelves Friday before the hurricane’s landfall.

But it was one very prepared pup that had it all figured out. Forget your 24-pack of bottled water. What does a dog grab when the storm hits?

A picture of a pooch carrying an entire bag of dog food while walking down a stormy street in Sinton went viral Saturday.





According to the Houston Chronicle, the German Shepherd mix, named Otis, belongs to a 5-year-old boy, but he was being watched by the boy’s grandfather, Salvador Segovia, when he got out.

“I kept yelling his name and yelling his name and he wouldn’t come,” Segovia told the Chronicle. He also told the paper that Otis, whom Segovia was able to track down later that day, is a “local celebrity.”

“He’s the only dog allowed to lay in front of the county courthouse. He goes to H-E-B. He’s not a stray dog. He’s a good dog.”

A good dog, indeed.