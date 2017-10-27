LyondellBassell is planning a $2 billion investment along the Gulf Coast, but will the dollars end up in Houston?

According to the chemical company’s announcement, LyondellBassell is planning a $2 billion investment along the Gulf Coast, and Houston could be their destination.

A final decision remains to be made about where the new chemical and plastics plant will be built, and officials said a firm location may not be decided for another year.

“It’ll take us a good part of about 12 months before we get to the point where we make a final decision,” CEO Bob Patel said in an interview. “But, yes, PDH (propane dehydrogenation) and polypropylene is the next project. It’ll likely be somewhere along the Gulf Coast.”





The project, which officials say is slated to cost over $2 billion, would convert propane into chemicals, as well as a plastic called polypropylene, as products to be sold across North and South American markets.

While it’s a plastic, polypropylene can also be used as a fabric, there is a reported increased demand for the synthetics in the market.

Houstonians may recognize the name LyondellBassell, as the company working to make expansions along the Houston Ship Channel.

The firm is also reportedly building a new $700 million plastics plant in LaPorte and just began construction on a new $2.4 billion plant in Channelview and Pasadena.

Company officials from LyondellBassell said they hope the project will be underway by the end of 2018.