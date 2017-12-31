Menu
According to data from Walgreens’ flu index, Texas is at the top of the list nationwide for the most cases of the flu this holiday season.


The entire top 10 list, according to Austin news site Spectrum News, is as follows:

  1. Texas
  2. Arkansas
  3. Tennessee
  4. West Virginia
  5. Nebraska
  6. Iowa
  7. Idaho
  8. Missouri
  9. Oklahoma
  10. North Carolina

Walgreens reportedly compiled the data for its flu mapping application by looking at sales of prescription antiviral medication at its stores across the U.S.

Based on the data, east Texas in particular sees the highest rate of influenza cases, putting Texas at the top spot.

The Houston-Woodlands region came in fourth in the nation for flu activity, according to Spectrum.

Here are all the other places in Texas with the highest flu activity, according to Walgreens:

  1. Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas
  2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas
  3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
  4. Houston, Texas
  5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas
  6. Corpus Christi, Texas
  7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
  8. San Antonio, Texas

Get your flu shot, cook some chicken soup and maybe take a little zinc, Houstonians, because the bug is strong this year.

Make sure you get your flu shot because, according to Walgreens, Texas is the illest state in the nation Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
