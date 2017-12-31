According to data from Walgreens’ flu index, Texas is at the top of the list nationwide for the most cases of the flu this holiday season.





The entire top 10 list, according to Austin news site Spectrum News, is as follows:

Texas Arkansas Tennessee West Virginia Nebraska Iowa Idaho Missouri Oklahoma North Carolina

Walgreens reportedly compiled the data for its flu mapping application by looking at sales of prescription antiviral medication at its stores across the U.S.

Based on the data, east Texas in particular sees the highest rate of influenza cases, putting Texas at the top spot.

The Houston-Woodlands region came in fourth in the nation for flu activity, according to Spectrum.

Here are all the other places in Texas with the highest flu activity, according to Walgreens:

Tyler-Longview (Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas Houston, Texas Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas San Antonio, Texas

Get your flu shot, cook some chicken soup and maybe take a little zinc, Houstonians, because the bug is strong this year.

