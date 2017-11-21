Menu
Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 12.33.17 PM Read this Next

Houston's Furr High School almost became Houston's Fire High School earlier this week
Advertisement

A graphic security video capturing the aggravated assault and robbery of a man in a Lufkin convenience store helped send the assailant to prison for 20 years.


RELATED: Teacher took on two at a time during some NSFW homeschooling that will send her to jail

Appearing Monday morning in district court, Andrea Franks-Vanzandt, 21, pled guilty to the brutal Aug. 5 beating and robbery of 39-year-old Richard “Ricky” Lee Archer. He accepted a plea bargain deal of a 20-year prison sentence.

Archer, whose wife was in the car, was paying for his gas in the Lucky’s convenient store when the incident happened. The couple was headed to Houston for an Astros game.

In the video, Franks-Vanzandt targets Archer as Archer pulls out his wallet to get cash. After Franks-Vanzandt snatches it away, Archer stands in the suspect’s way of leaving the store. That’s when the suspect unleashes a relentless beating upon his victim.

With Archer unconscious, the attacker grabs the cash off the floor and leaves on foot, only to be arrested 10 minutes later.

Archer was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with serious injuries to his head. The $35 robbed from him by Franks-Vanzandt was eventually returned to him.

RELATED: Excuse us?! A North Carolina website claims these are the top 10 trashiest places in Texas – a few just outside Houston

He later told his wife, according to Lufkin news station KTRE, he was glad he was the victim.

“My wife will disagree, but I’m glad it was me,” Archer said. “If it hadn’t, I think something really bad was about to happen to those store clerks.”

You can watch the full security footage here, though viewer discretion is advised.

Man caught on video brutally assaulting an Astros fan for $35 agrees to a heavy plea deal Photo by Reuters/Richard Carson
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Stories You Might Like

Houston police ticket a homeless couple $1,000 for a seemingly small squatting offense
Rare Houston

Houston police ticket a homeless couple $1,000 for a seemingly small squatting offense

,
Houston’s music scene is hot, but it’s also a old thanks to this throwback trend
Rare Houston

Houston’s music scene is hot, but it’s also a old thanks to this throwback trend

,
Houston’s Furr High School almost became Houston’s Fire High School earlier this week
Rare Houston

Houston’s Furr High School almost became Houston’s Fire High School earlier this week

,
If you’re headed to Houston for turkey, we hope this flight attendant gets you there
Rare Houston

If you’re headed to Houston for turkey, we hope this flight attendant gets you there

,
Advertisement