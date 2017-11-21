A graphic security video capturing the aggravated assault and robbery of a man in a Lufkin convenience store helped send the assailant to prison for 20 years.





Appearing Monday morning in district court, Andrea Franks-Vanzandt, 21, pled guilty to the brutal Aug. 5 beating and robbery of 39-year-old Richard “Ricky” Lee Archer. He accepted a plea bargain deal of a 20-year prison sentence.

Archer, whose wife was in the car, was paying for his gas in the Lucky’s convenient store when the incident happened. The couple was headed to Houston for an Astros game.

In the video, Franks-Vanzandt targets Archer as Archer pulls out his wallet to get cash. After Franks-Vanzandt snatches it away, Archer stands in the suspect’s way of leaving the store. That’s when the suspect unleashes a relentless beating upon his victim.

With Archer unconscious, the attacker grabs the cash off the floor and leaves on foot, only to be arrested 10 minutes later.

Archer was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with serious injuries to his head. The $35 robbed from him by Franks-Vanzandt was eventually returned to him.

He later told his wife, according to Lufkin news station KTRE, he was glad he was the victim.

“My wife will disagree, but I’m glad it was me,” Archer said. “If it hadn’t, I think something really bad was about to happen to those store clerks.”

You can watch the full security footage here, though viewer discretion is advised.