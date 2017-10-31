Man grabs homerun ball from woman who caught it — becomes internet villain

In the ninth inning of the Word Series’ never-ending Game 5, Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig hit a two-run home run to left field which was caught by a female spectator. Baseball fans catching and keeping balls happens all the time, and even when it’s an opposing team’s player who hits the homer, sometimes the person who catches the ball wants to keep it as a souvenir.

Well, this Game 5 attendee — whose name is Sarah Head, according to The Houston Chronicle — didn’t get to make that decision, because her brother-in-law who was sitting two seats down grabbed it out of her hand and threw it back on the field:





Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

“It’s bad karma to keep it,” Sarah’s grumpy brother-in-law, Kirk, told the Houston Chronicle. “You’ve got to throw it back. I was just making sure she did.”

This was no ordinary home run ball. This was the ball that set a record for most home runs hit in a World Series. According to the Houston Chronicle, it’s tradition to throw the ball back if the home run was hit by a player from the visiting team. Sarah was clearly annoyed by the incident: “I would have liked the opportunity to throw it back myself,” she told Yahoo Sports.

When Kirk was informed by Yahoo Sports that he was now one of the most hated men on the internet, he simply replied “F**k the Dodgers.”