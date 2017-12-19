Cole Harrell was trying to disarm an unexpected guest at a house party over the weekend. That’s when the former high school football star was allegedly shot and killed by Isaiah Kain Salas-Martinez.





Salas-Martinez appeared before a judge Monday in connection with the death of the 23-year-old welder.

RELATED: A former high school football star is dead after a house party in Houston went south

“I’m very sad, as can be expected,” Susan Harrell, Cole’s mother, told Click2Houston.com. “No one tries to plan for the funeral of a 23 year-old, but we’re dealing with it.”

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Waterside View Court.

“They got into a fight. In the middle of the fight, a gun came out and it went off,” Shaun Sylvester, a homicide detective with the Houston police, told Eyewitness News over the weekend. “We’re not sure if it was some kind of accidental discharge or if somebody actually pulled the trigger, but we have one person who is deceased and the suspect who did turn himself in right away.”

Salas-Martinez, 20, left the scene with his girlfriend after the shooting, but later returned.

Harrell, who was shot four times, according to family members, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

RELATED: Four men are behind bars after a woman claims they took turns raping her at a house party