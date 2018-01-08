Police have located Texas A&M University football reporter Courtney Roland after she was reported missing Saturday night.

It was announced on Monday morning that the 26-year-old was found and taken to the hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post. Officers said she “appears unharmed.”





Roland was found at a Chick-fil-A restaurant near the Galleria, KTRK reported.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Click2Houston reported that authorities asked for the public’s help after Roland went missing over the weekend. She texted her roommate on Saturday to say that she saw a strange man following her in Walgreens. According to the roommate, the man also followed Roland to her house while driving a blue truck. When Roland parked in the driveway, the truck drove around again and parked behind her. When Roland exited her own truck, the vehicle sped off.

Roland did not show up when she and her roommate were set to meet later that day. Her roommate noted that Roland’s 2010 white Jeep Cherokee was broken into over a month ago. The vehicle was reportedly found near the Galleria mall, where Roland was sighted Sunday evening.

Roland’s mother received a text on Sunday from her daughter’s phone that read, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Roland is a football reporter for AggieYell.com and was covering Texas Team Elite football camp just before she was reported missing.

Many banded together on social media to help spread the word about her disappearance.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

