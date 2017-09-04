Mattress Mack and Chamillionaire team up in the most unlikely Hurricane Harvey partnership

If Hurricane Harvey made a nationwide celebrity out of anyone in Houston, it’s Mattress Mack, aka Jim McIngvale.

The owner of Gallery Furniture gained acclaim — outside of his outlandish, iconic and beloved commercials — last week when he opened up his showroom to evacuees as shelter.

Now, he’s partnering with another notable Houstonian, rapper Chamillionaire, to use the north Houston location of his store as a hub for donations:

“I’m telling everyone out there who’s watching, no matter who you are, if you want to help, you can ship your items right here, to the north location,” the rapper said Monday on a Facebook live video.





At one point, McIngvale helpfully interjects with the address, just as he did in his first commercials in the ’80s: “6006 I-45 North, Houston, Texas 77076, Gallery Furniture!”

Houstonian Chamillionaire, who traveled to Beaumont and Port Arthur last week, saw the devastation first-hand and stressed the importance of donating water and cleaning supplies:

“What helps people the most is water and cleaning supplies,” he said, adding how he knows a lot of people want to send clothing. “Send new or lightly used clothes…kids need polo shirts for school. We want to do everything we can to help them.”

