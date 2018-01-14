Houston hero Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale usually makes headlines for his generous giving, but, this time, he’s reportedly receiving a special gift thanks to a popular shoe company.





RELATED: Mattress Mack surprises man denied Uber ride due to discrimination

Earlier this week, Vans shoe company presented Mattress Mack with a customized pair of shoes featuring his face and the Gallery Furniture logo from his store on I-45.

The side of the shoes reads “People helping people, that’s the Gallery Furniture way!”

McIngvale’s daughter Laura McIngvale Brown posted a photo of her famous fathering sporting his new kicks on her Facebook

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Vans repotedly partnered with McIngvale to distribute thousands of shoes to storm victims.

You may not be able to purchase your own pair just yet, but you can get your own face printed on a pair of Vans by visiting their website.

Stay as fly a these shoes, Houston!

RELATED: Mattress Mack has surprise in store for 30 families