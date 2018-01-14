Menu
Houston hero Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale usually makes headlines for his generous giving, but, this time, he’s reportedly receiving a special gift thanks to a popular shoe company.


Earlier this week, Vans shoe company presented Mattress Mack with a customized pair of shoes featuring his face and the Gallery Furniture logo from his store on I-45.

The side of the shoes reads “People helping people, that’s the Gallery Furniture way!”

McIngvale’s daughter Laura McIngvale Brown posted a photo of her famous fathering sporting his new kicks on her Facebook

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Vans repotedly partnered with McIngvale to distribute thousands of shoes to storm victims.

You may not be able to purchase your own pair just yet, but you can get your own face printed on a pair of Vans by visiting their website.

Stay as fly a these shoes, Houston!

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

