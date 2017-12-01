Gallery Furniture has an annual holiday giveaway, but this year is special in the wake of Hurricane Harvey when so many families are still struggling to rebuild.





This year will mark the 35th Annual Christmas Giveaway for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture who is planning to gift 30 families with a full house of furniture.

McIngvale made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook.

“Whether the family was affected by Hurricane Harvey, whether they had a fire in their house or apartment, whether they had a financial setback and they need a breath of fresh air or a fresh start,” McIngvale said to contact him mack@galleryfurniture.com in his announcement.

“We want to know about people in Houston and the surrounding areas who are need of a helping hand,” McIngvale stated.

Following Harvey, McIngvale has become a symbol of hope in the storm-ravaged city. He opened the doors of his stores after the storm and has been donating new furniture to those who lost everything in the months since Harvey.

For Thanksgiving, he hosted a massive feast and invited all of Houston and the surrounding areas, filling the bellies of anyone who needed help this holiday season.

Houston expressed its gratitude to McIngvale by honoring him at the HEB Thanksgiving Parade in Houston. He will also be the Grand Marshal at the upcoming Pearland Christmas parade.

In your nomination, tell McIngvale about the family and why they need to be gifted a new household of furniture this Christmas. Winners will be chosen in the next few weeks, so send in your stories. If you can’t email your nomination, you can bring a paper letter with your nomination to Gallery Furniture.

Not only is McIngvale giving away furniture, but he’s also helping with a toy drive to provide Christmas presents to families in need. Gallery Furniture is partnering with Samsung Mobile and Sprint to collect and distribute the toys.

From now until Dec. 15, you can donate a new, unwrapped toy at any Sprint location or at the three Gallery Furniture locations, which are located at 6006 N. Freeway, 7227 W. Grand Parkway South, and 2411 Post Oak Blvd.

Presents will be handed out Christmas Eve.