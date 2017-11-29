Thanks to his selfless service during Harvey by opening his store to displaced Houstonians, Mattress Mack is becoming a household name by continuing to donate his time, resources and space to serve the commuinty.





Now, Jim “Mack” McIngvale is receiving a thank you for those efforts:

Recently, the Pearland’s 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Paradehe named him the Grand Marshal for their dispaly, which is set to take place this Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m.

Mattress Mack to lead Pearland Christmas parade on Dec. 2 https://t.co/ZtsdTK7ncH pic.twitter.com/5kIuV7MnJY — Pearland Journal (@PearlandNews) November 27, 2017

The City of Pearland made the announcement on earlier this week, posting a notice on their Facebook page.

“While many have faced tremendous hardships following Hurricane Harvey, McIngvale and his business works diligently to support the community and its first responders through their generous donations and services,” the city’s announcement read.

This year, the parade’s theme will reportedly be “12 Days of Christmas.”

Floats and parade marchers are said to be following a route spanning east on FM 518 from Old Alvin Road to Pearland Parkway.

Parade officials said goers can park for free in the shopping centers along the parade route.

Mattress Mack also received honor in the HEB Thanksgiving Parade in Houston with his own float, reportedly titled “Really Will Save You.”

The title is said to be a play on his tagline, “Really, we’ll save you money,” referencing his dedication to helping Houstonians after Hurricane Harvey.

Thank you, Mattress Mack!