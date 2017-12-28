The patients at MD Anderson are reportedly in need – of blood donations.

MD Anderson, known for its treatment of cancer patients, requires frequent blood transfusions as part of their treatment regimens, according to KPRC, who says demand is still “relentless,” especially with blood donations regularly on the decline at this time of year.

The hospital’s report goes on to claim 50 donors a day would be required to meet the needs of all of MD Anderson’s patients.

“We are the largest transfusion hospital in the country,” Dr. James Kelley said in an interview. “Just last year, we transfused 185,000 blood products, just under one percent of the nation’s blood supply, so we have a huge demand.”

Officials said blood transfusions became, quite literally, the difference between life and death for 10-year-old Aliyah Parker, who her parents said underwent radiation, chemo and multiple transfusions during her treatments.

Despite the uphill battle, last fall, Parker officially became cancer free.

“It was incredibly difficult, and I know that many, many parents are going through it and going through it right now, even as the holidays are going, fighting for their children’s lives, and, this time last year, we were fighting still,” Aliyah’s mother Sara Parker said of the experience in an interview.

To learn more about donating blood, call 713-792-7777 or go to mdandersonbloodbank.org.

