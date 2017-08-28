Mexico is offering help for a post-Harvey Houston, but many are wondering if President Trump will accept the aid

As the devastation from now-Tropical Storm Harvey increases across Houston, people are drawing parallels with Hurricane Katrina.

Images comparing the two cities submerged in the flood waters provide a chilling warning about what could come.

Next Day Pictures One of the photos is New Orleans after Katrina the other photo is Houston! NOLA is standing by to help Houston! pic.twitter.com/eILWF7X87T — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) August 27, 2017

What's going on SD? Epic Houston Floods Evoke Painful Memories of Katrina -… https://t.co/jtlZmLL9g9 Get Found -> https://t.co/Sm3Q2roJyx — San Diego oGoing (@SDoGoing) August 28, 2017

Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina: https://t.co/kSmXCJYcoh — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) August 28, 2017

In the aftermath of Katrina, almost 2,000 people lost their lives in high water.

With residents crying out for help, their neighbors are rushing to their aid — including those in neighboring Louisiana:

An army of volunteers who call themselves the “Cajun Navy” brought boats and supplies as soon as the floods started, pulling countless people from the rising waters.

The Cajun Navy formed after Hurricane Katrina, when local citizens did what officials did not – navigate the floodwaters with small boats and rescue residents from rooftops.

Cajun Navy launching boats from ramp near Houston. Reminds me of Nola Katrina. @theadvertiser pic.twitter.com/gDUvQaWGuh — Claire Taylor (@ClaireTaylorTDA) August 28, 2017

While many people in the area immediately recognized the Cajun Navy, they may not remember how Mexico sent similar help in the aftermath of Katrina.

The tragedy in New Orleans marked the first time since the Mexican-American War in 1846 Mexican troops were on the ground in the United States.

However, a Mexican navy vessel carried food, water and medicine into the ravaged city, saving lives and restoring hope for people who became refugees in their own homes.

For three weeks, troops stayed, providing 170,000 meals and 184,000 tons of supplies.

At the time, President Vincente Fox said in a quote to NBC News, “Mexico and the United States are nations which are neighbors and friends which should always have solidarity in moments of difficulty.”

While George W. Bush accepted aid from our neighbors to the south, many are wondering if will President Trump do the same.

As the Washington Post first reported, Trump’s tweets during the storm do not bode well for a collaboration between the two countries.

On Sunday morning as the flood waters consumed Houston, Trump chose to tweet complaints about Mexico.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

FEMA’s director said Harvey may be the worst storm in Texas history, and 30,000 residents are currently expected to be housed in shelters; yet, even with the animosity between Trump and our southern neighbors, Mexico reached out to the United States to offer help in Harvey’s wake.

Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, the Mexican counsel general in Austin, told Governor Greg Abbott the country wouldn’t have it any other way:

“As we have done in the past, Mexico stands with Texas in this difficult moment.”