Meyerland’s “level of violence” is off the charts with two children shot in the last month

Last Wednesday night, a 10-month-old baby died from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A few weeks earlier, a 1-year-old infant was shot in the leg after a bullet found its way inside a car in which he was riding. The shot was fired from one of two speeding cars in the vicinity.

In yet another incident, a baby narrowly missed getting shot when a dark Chrysler sedan fired into a woman’s car as she drove away from a store parking lot on Beechnut and Bissonnet streets and got on the Southwest Freeway.





All three events have set the Meyerland area on edge and have residents taking shelter when bullets fly, wondering if gangs are “invading” their neighborhood.

“I think the level of violence and extreme they’re willing to go to, with no respect for life, points in that direction,” said the mother of the 1-year-old shot in the leg.