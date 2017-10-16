Missing Bay City teen was shot and killed, then his body was dumped

A Bay City teenager missing since last Thursday has been found dead in Brazoria County after authorities followed a tip about the crime.

According to the Bay City Police Department, Devin Lee Davalos, 17, was reported missing by family members last week.

Several suspects may be involved in the shooting, police say.

Authorities learned that the suspects drove Davalos in his car to an area near a boat ramp where they dumped his body.





His car was found on fire near Old Van Vleck Road in Bay City. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.

The region has seen dozens of missing children cases reported, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. By May 2017, 21 cases had been reported; 16 were reported in all of 2016.