Authorities said they found a Beaumont girl reported missing since Halloween safe in Houston this week.

Police searched for Autumn Rice, 15, since October 30, last seen on her way to school the same morning.





However, she never arrived for classes.

A post on the Beaumont Police Department’s Facebook page detailed how investigators believed she went with an adult male.

The girl reportedly called her family late last year, telling them she went to Louisiana, but not giving any further details.

Her family contacted investigators in Beaumont, who then called the police in the Louisiana town form where the call originated.

Louisiana police arrived at the scene, but they did not find the girl or the adult male.

The statement on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page reads, in part:

“On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, the Beaumont Police Department was notified that 15 year old, missing Beaumont teen, Autumn Rice was found safe. We were notified that Autumn reached out to her mother and told her she was in the Houston area. Autumn’s mother then picked her up. Details are limited at this time, we ask that privacy be given to Autumn and her family as they reunite.”

Police are not revealing at this time if they believe the girl to be abducted, if she left town with the adult male suspect or if she simply ran away from home.

Autumn’s grandmother, Lorri White, reportedly maintained custody of the girl at the time of her disappearance:

“I love her,” White said in an interview with a Beaumont newspaper after the girl went missing. “I want her to come home. We can work through whatever it is that’s happened. I just want her to come home. I miss her so much, and I will never, ever stop looking for her.”