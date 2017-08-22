Montgomery County man gets life after being found guilty for repeatedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter

The testimony of a 13-year-old girl, who repeatedly cut herself as a coping mechanism, yielded a life sentence for a Montgomery County man who was accused of sexually assaulting the minor.

The guilty verdict was announced last week for Jeffrey Michael McDonough, 46.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, he met the girl when he and her mother started dating in summer 2014, where he sexually assaulted the young girl on a number of occasions.





Fortunately, teachers and family members noticed when the girl began showing a change in her behavior, but it was not until she asked to live with her father in Dallas the abuse came to life.

Thanks in part to the girl’s testimony, which prosecutors called “brave” and inspirational, the man is going to prison for the rest of his life.