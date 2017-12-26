Menu
In the face of a rape kit testing backlog, The City of Houston is facing another suit
HOUSTON —

The downtown Houston convention center that sheltered thousands of evacuees after Hurricane Harvey has opened its doors again for a Christmas feast.


KHOU reports that thousands of people attended the annual Christmas Eve feast Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Volunteers handed out plates of turkey, stuffing and yams. Guests could also receive bags of canned food, public health screenings and Christmas presents for children.

One volunteer, Robert Goins, told the television station that he wanted to “give everybody a little bit of hope.”

Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, and much of the Texas Gulf Coast are still working to recover from the devastating August storm.

___

Information from: KHOU-TV, http://www.khou.com

