The downtown Houston convention center that sheltered thousands of evacuees after Hurricane Harvey has opened its doors again for a Christmas feast.





RELATED: Area teams and athletes are showing Houston the true meaning of Thanksgiving

KHOU reports that thousands of people attended the annual Christmas Eve feast Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Volunteers handed out plates of turkey, stuffing and yams. Guests could also receive bags of canned food, public health screenings and Christmas presents for children.

One volunteer, Robert Goins, told the television station that he wanted to “give everybody a little bit of hope.”

RELATED: Mattress Mack is receiving a special honor as a thank you for his service to Houston

Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, and much of the Texas Gulf Coast are still working to recover from the devastating August storm.

I love Houston to my core. We love helping even if we need it ourselves ❤️ George R Brown super feast Christmas Eve. 12/24/2017 pic.twitter.com/705MNDhSRB — micheal scott (@pushtherock365) December 24, 2017

Volunteering at the Super Feast at the George R Brown convention center in Houston. Found my friend from last year. Made a new friend this year! #beablessing pic.twitter.com/rkNNz1AJk9 — Jackie Griffin, MWHS (@assessmentgal) December 24, 2017

TIME FOR A FEAST: The 39th annual Christmas Eve Big Feast will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center today at 10 a.m.https://t.co/1UmLCTtpFa pic.twitter.com/FsvYNm5RE6 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 24, 2017

___

Information from: KHOU-TV, http://www.khou.com

© 2017 Cox Media Group.