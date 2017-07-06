More than 700 unsafe vehicles may be on Houston’s roadways after a man illegally signed off on their inspections

More than 700 vehicles with clean bill of health were approved illegally, thanks to a Houston man who improperly signed off on the dodgy cars’ inspection.

Now, Damien Deon Oliver, 39, is facing two second-degree felony charges for tampering with a governmental record.

Oliver allegedly gave the vehicles “pass” inspections at West Orem Inspection and Lube in southwest Houston.

Precinct 4 constable deputies with the Emissions Task Force Unit served two felony arrest warrants at the shop located in the 3900 block of West Orem last Friday, after an investigation found the licensed inspection station was conducting fraudulent inspections using a procedure known as “clean scanning.”





“This type of criminal activity contributes to health threatening pollution,” Constable Mark Herman said in a statement.

Two Texas men were arrested on a similar charge in 2012, as well:

“In addition, it affords the opportunity for unsafe vehicles to be driven on a public roadway due to not meeting the minimum safety standards,” Herman’s statement continued. “Illicit money gained from these types of activities is often used to fund other criminal activities.”