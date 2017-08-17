More than a dozen Houston-area businesses have been busted for selling alcohol to minors

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) is cracking the whip once again, busting 14 Houston-area businesses for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

Rayaan Food Mart in Spring and Pala Food Store at FM 1960 East are two of the stores cited by TABC to pay the highest fines, potentially likely because they settled with the state agency.

Rayaan paid a $3,000 fine, and Pala paid $2,400 for similar violations.

Other businesses opted to for their citations to be restrained, meaning they are passing the blame onto specific employees who reportedly received TABC training.