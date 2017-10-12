More than a week later, the family of a missing Houston teen is beginning to fear the worst

Despite pictures of Isabella McCarble circulating social media, no one can contact the 15-year-old girl.

The Chronicle reports the Houston teenager went missing Oct. 3, last seen in the 1300 block of Bobbitt Place Lane near Hilshire Village the same evening.

Social media posts claim she went missing two days before, with her family concerned by the possibility she was lured away by sex traffickers:





Mother believes her missing daughter may have been lured by sex traffickers. This is Isabella McCarble, 15, sophomore at Memorial HS #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oHuUdEdgwm — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) October 11, 2017

PLEASE RT TO HELP FIND HER! Isabella McCarble, 15 years old, missing from Houston Texas since September 30th pic.twitter.com/KvufBMLzPE — keri (@kerib00th) October 10, 2017

Authorities say McCarble is brunette with brown eyes, standing about 5’3″ tall. The day she disappeared, she was reportedly wearing a blue and green polo shirt with black shorts.

McCarble’s pictures are circulating on Reddit and the missing persons app ‘Pl8Pic,’ where a digital flier with more than 4,000 shares continues to be posted.

If you would like to share any information on her disappearance, authorities urge you to call HPD at 832-394-1840 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.