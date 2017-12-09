East Houston design and fabrication workshop Rootlab reportedly developed a new emergency escape tool called EXEO said to be able to do everything from cut seat belts to open beers.





“After helping in recovery efforts however we could, we found ourselves back and in the shop contemplating how we could use our collective skills and resources to improve emergency preparedness,” the company’s website reads.

This brainstorming, they further proclaimed, led to EXEO, “an everyday carry escape tool that can cut a seat belt, smash a glass window, hold keys, and open a beer.”

Rootlab reportedly makes the escape device at their shop in Houston out of solid brass.

Its description from the website indicates the tool comes with a stainless steel blade and tungsten carbide spike, in a wooden box with a laser-engraved front.

At $75, EXEO is pricier than what you can purchase from your local sporting goods store or online.

However, if you can spend the money, it could be both a conversation starter and save you from drowning in a car.

A true multi-faceted hero, and made right here in Houston – always stay ready!