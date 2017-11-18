Today, the world lost 64-year-old Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of legendary rock band AC/DC.

According to Rolling Stone, Young suffered with dementia for the last three years before his death, the illness ultimately forcing him to retire from the band he helped create.





“Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC,” a statement shared on the band’s Facebook page reads. “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.”

Reportedly written by fellow AC/DC great Angus Young, he concluded by thanking his brother:

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

According to his family, he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 18, 2017

Malcolm and Angus Young penned some of AC/DC’s most memorable riffs, heard on rock staples like “Back in Black”, “Hell’s Bells” and “Highway to Hell,” with Rolling Stone once describing him and his brother as “the band’s main creative force.”

In memory of the man, and the band, we remember happier times with AC/DC rocking Houston in 1983, at The Summit – now Lakewood Church:

You rocked, Malcolm. RIP, buddy.

