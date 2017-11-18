Menu
Israel Pioneers Use Of Medical Marijuana Read this Next

History in the Making: Texas may be days away from its first legal pot sale
Advertisement

Today, the world lost 64-year-old Malcolm Young, guitarist and co-founder of legendary rock band AC/DC.

According to Rolling Stone, Young suffered with dementia for the last three years before his death, the illness ultimately forcing him to retire from the band he helped create.


RELATED: One of the Founding Fathers of Rock n’ Roll Has Died at Age 90

“Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC,” a statement shared on the band’s Facebook page reads. “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.”

Reportedly written by fellow AC/DC great Angus Young, he concluded by thanking his brother:

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

According to his family, he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

Malcolm and Angus Young penned some of AC/DC’s most memorable riffs, heard on rock staples like “Back in Black”, “Hell’s Bells” and “Highway to Hell,” with Rolling Stone once describing him and his brother as “the band’s main creative force.”

In memory of the man, and the band, we remember happier times with AC/DC rocking Houston in 1983, at The Summit – now Lakewood Church:

You rocked, Malcolm. RIP, buddy.

RELATED: Kids Reacting to AC/DC Will Restore Your Faith in Hard-Hitting Rock

Mourning the loss of a great, Houston is still thunderstruck by this 1983 AC/DC concert Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Looking to heal the underserved, there are about to be some doctors in the house at U of H
Rare Houston

Looking to heal the underserved, there are about to be some doctors in the house at U of H

,
History in the Making: Texas may be days away from its first legal pot sale
Rare Houston

History in the Making: Texas may be days away from its first legal pot sale

,
Environmentalists worry when oil and gas companies flare up, but what’s the alternative?
Rare Houston

Environmentalists worry when oil and gas companies flare up, but what’s the alternative?

,
Texas sheriff reveals the reason a “F*** Trump” sticker got her locked up quick
Rare Houston

Texas sheriff reveals the reason a “F*** Trump” sticker got her locked up quick

,
Advertisement